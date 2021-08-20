Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly asked his ministers to not speak or issue statements on the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

According to a media report, Khan has asked his cabinet members to refrain from commenting on the situation in Afghanistan as it's a 'sensitive matter'. This comes even as Afghanistan's now-ousted government has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban and meddling in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

'Only the ministers concerned are authorised...': Imran Khan

"Not all the ministers should speak on the subject at any platform, including media. Only the ministers concerned are authorised to make statements on the current situation of Afghanistan," The Frontier Post quoted Imran Khan as saying.

Afghanistan's government has blamed Pakistan repeatedly for supporting and aiding the Taliban which now controls the country. Besides, Afghans across the world continue to demand sanctions on Pakistan and have been staging protests and social media campaigns for Islamabad's 'proxy war' in Afghanistan. As per The Frontier Posts report, the Pakistani Prime Minister claimed that there has been no loss of life of ordinary people following the Talibani takeover and said that "Afghans have to decide their future on their own."

Imran Khan's shocking statement after Taliban's takeover

In a shocking statement, Imran Khan, on Monday, had remarked that "Afghans had finally broken free from slavery." His statement came a day after the fall of Kabul. "Breaking away from cultural enslavement is more difficult," Khan said, claiming that the shackles of slavery have been broken in Afghanistan right now, thereby hinting support for the Taliban.

Taliban takes over as US troops leave Afghanistan

The terrorist group which was defeated following the United States-led invasion post 9/11 has taken over Afghanistan after carrying out a bloody offensive against the country's government. The current situation stems from US and NATO troops' exit from Afghan soil. As the troop withdrawal gained momentum, the Taliban quickly captured large swathes of Afghanistan, including major provinces and cities. The country was finally taken over by the terrorists after the fall of Kabul on Sunday, 15 August.

As the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with some other top officials. The leadership of the insurgent group is discussing future government plans in Doha whilst remaining in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to form the government in Afghanistan.

However, the situation has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis as thousands of Afghan nationals are attempting to flee from the Taliban's rule. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as countries scramble to evacuate their citizens from the country, now, ruled by Talibani terrorists. The situation at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport remains chaotic as evacuation efforts continue.

(With Inputs from ANI)