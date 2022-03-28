Pakistan PM Imran Khan Calls Urgent Meet As No-confidence Motion Gets Accepted In Assembly

Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf's political committee on Monday. Islamabad has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-trust motion before the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat, alleging that the PTI government was responsible for rising inflation and economic crisis in the country.

The meeting, which reportedly is underway at Khan's Banigala residence, discussed the no-confidence motion and other political developments. The meeting was attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak and other ministers.

Pakistan: Opposition-moved no-confidence motion accepted; Punjab CM post offered to PMLQ

In the Pakistan National Assembly session on Monday, the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was accepted. The NA has been adjourned till March 31. The voting will take place on April 4.

Pakistan's Opposition has also moved a no-trust motion against Punjab province's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. However, sources told Republic that Imran Khan has offered Chief Ministership in the Punjab province to Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi. A PTI delegation also reached out to PML-Q leaders.

Imran Khan's test of survival

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan government is facing flak over the rising inflation, debt and economic crisis.

PTI has only 155 lawmakers in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), PM(Q) (5 seats), BAP (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), JWP (1 seat), AML (1 seat) and 2 independents. The majority mark is 172.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) have quit Imran Khan-led alliance or extended support to Opposition. While 13 PTI parliamentarians have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning, at least 14 other MNAs of the ruling party are also likely to vote against the cricketer-turned-politician during the no-trust motion.

Image: AP