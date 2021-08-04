Pakistan PM Imran Khan Goofs Up Again, Says India's Population '1 Billion 300 Crore'

In yet another major goof-up by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that India has a population of 1 billion 300 crores, prompting netizens to mock him. A short clip of Khan’s address has spread across social media like wildfire where he said, “New Zealand with a population of 40-50 lakh defeated India with a population of 1 billion and 300 crores in the World Test Championship final.”

However, the prominent truth is that India has a population of 136 crores or 1.3 billion. However, the gaffe while addressing the public has gone viral with several internet users saying “Geography, history, and now maths have all proven to be the PM's worst subjects. Maybe he did well in chemistry?”

The video has been viewed by thousands of people across social media including Twitter with netizens recalling Khan’s previous blunders during public addresses. Several other internet users posted screenshots of a simple google search that can prove the Pakistan premier’s remarks categorically false. One Twitteratti said, “Indian population stood at 1.38 billions in 2020, simply means 138 Crores. 1 billion 300 Crore means 4 billions.” Another simply wrote, “rahne do tumse ye sab nahi hoga...PM sahab.” Watch:

India’s population is one billion and 300 crore- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan



pic.twitter.com/oP0G9O9kh4 — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) August 1, 2021

Ye sab to thik hai but pakistani tv quality or whatever this is is so low? It's worse than 90s tech — Anomaly XB-6783746 (@XB__6783746) August 2, 2021

rahne do tumse ye sab nahi hoga...

PM sahab...😂😂 — Ankit Mishra (@AnkitMi52378884) August 1, 2021

Khan drew flack over remark on Uzbekistan

“I know the history of Uzbekistan more than Uzbek people,” said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on earlier last month. While addressing the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum on ‘Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities,’ the Pakistan Prime minister said that the country is eager for peace in Afghanistan through diplomatic channels and called it essential for trade connectivity in the entire region. As per local media reports, Khan also said that the railway project among Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan would be a harbinger of development.

Reportedly, Pakistan PM directly reached the business forum for addressing communities from both countries and said, “Pakistan has religious, cultural and spiritual relations with Uzbekistan.” Further, with regards to the situation in Afghanistan, as per the joint declaration after talks between Khan and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, the leaders said, “We are both concerned as neighbours of Afghanistan that the people of Afghanistan have suffered for the last 40 years.”

However, Khan, who has previously made several baseless claims and then gets trolled on social media, was mocked on Twitter for saying he knows more about Uzbekistan’s history than Uzbek people. One of the internet users wrote, “I know the history of Uzbekistan more than Uzbek people.” Imran khan So after unique Japan-Germany border geography, Mr IK is history expert too !!” Somebody else wrote, “Pakistan is evil dear Uzbekistan do not allow them to come to your country please.”

I know probably more history of Uzbekistan than most people in Uzbekistan: IMRAN KHAN 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IAVhyYC0Ex — Maleeks (@itsMaleeeks) July 16, 2021

IMAGE: AP

