Pakistan PM Imran Khan Initiates Negotiation With TTP As Support For Taliban Backfires

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is willing to 'forgive' terrorist organisation Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who killed hundreds & thousands of innocent Pakistanis in various terror attacks. Imran Khan in an interview with TRT world revealed that his government is in talks with some of the members of the TTP as a part of 'reconciliation process' and is ready to forgive the terror outfit if agreements could be reached.

"There are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It's a reconciliation process," Khan said during an interview with the TRT World.

Kahn said that he is expecting a deal to come out of the talks although uncertain. According to the Pakistan PM, he sees dialogue as the only solution and is willing to 'forgive' the TTP if an agreement is reached.

The TTP aka the Pakistan Taliban is considered a far-right Islamist Pashtun-based terrorist group. Most Taliban groups in Pakistan blend under the umbrella organization of the TTP, which is a terrorist group that endangers the people of Pakistan and aims to take down the Pakistan government and military.

After Kabul's fall to the Taliban, the terrorist group released Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) prisoners from a jail situated in the Bagram airbase (once US troops' main hub in Afghanistan). Following that, on September 5, a major blast was reported in Pakistan's Quetta, where at least three people died and several were injured. Later, Tehreek-e-Taliban claimed responsibility.

Support to Taliban backfired on Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

As per the Global Times report, frequent attacks by the Pakistani Taliban raised concerns about the security and safety of Chinese projects in the country. Analysts have warned that TTP may continue its attacks in Pakistan and cause damage to China's projects and personnel in the country.

Pakistan, which celebrated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is now waking up to the realisation that the group's victory is inciting terrorists into an insurgency in its own region. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister had lauded the Taliban's victory and said that they broke "shackles of slavery".

The terror inflicted by TTP across the country includes the 2011 attack on Pakistan's airbase, the Karachi International Airport bombing in 2014, and the most brutal massacre in Pakistan's history at the Army Public School Peshawar.

The terror outfit in Pakistan was founded by Baitullah Mehsud, who was regarded as one of the most notorious terrorists from the Mehsud tribe. The terror group soon became strong after the assassination of Pakistan President Benazir Bhutto. The group has been active since 2007 and has been behind many terror activities in Pakistan. However, TTP's increased activity has escalated the concerns of the Pakistan government.

