Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slated to go on a vote on April 3, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo, in the final fight, stated he had credible information that his life was in danger while asserting that he was not terrified. Dubbing his fight against the no-trust vote as a fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan, Khan said that the Opposition is operating from foreign hands and that it resorted to his character assassination.

Ahead of his final battleground at the defining vote session on Sunday, Khan refused to budge and do anything but go down swinging against the major political parties of Pakistan. He went on to mention that his spouse, Bushra Bibi's life is at a threat too.

'Give me a simple majority so I won't have to do compromises': Pakistan PM Imran Khan

During an interview with Pakistani media, Khan said that the 'establishment' (the power military) gave him three options- a no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as the Prime Minister.

"Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Speaking about the options he was left with, he said to agency ARY News, "If we survive (the no-confidence vote), we cannot of course work with these turncoats (who left PTI to join the Opposition), early elections are the best option, I will urge my nation to give me a simple majority so that I won't have to do compromises."

He further said that he was aware of the motion spewing against him since August 2021 after reports of the Opposition leaders visiting embassies emerged. "People like Husain Haqqani were meeting Nawaz Sharif in London," he said.

No-confidence vote against Imran Khan

Pakistan's National Assembly is scheduled to conduct the vote session against the incumbent Prime Minister on Sunday and the Opposition has urged Khan to accept his defeat and step down 'with grace'. While Khan has repeatedly denied tendering his resignation from the PMO, he translated the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan as a part of a larger conspiracy, led by the US.

On March 30, the 69-year-old Khan mentioned a 'threat letter' and termed it as a part of a foreign conspiracy to crush his authorities, as he was following an independent foreign policy. Naming the United States as the ones behind the letter, he later clarified that it was a 'slip of the tongue'.

However, an alert US responded to speculations and the accusation levelled by Khan. "There is no truth to these (threat letter) allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law," said a US State Dept spokesperson.

Khan's Prime Ministership has almost toppled and is at a juncture of utter failure as he has lost the majority after facing several defections, especially after two of his allied partners withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the Opposition. On March 30, PTI received a setback upon losing out on a key ally and partner in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM), after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The statement holds relevance as prominent political parties filed the motion against Khan on March 8.