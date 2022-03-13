Pakistan PM Imran Khan Rebels Against Army Chief Bajwa; Open Fight Over No-confidence Vote

Faced with a tough vote of no-confidence, Pakistan PM Imran Khan lashed out at the 11-party Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazal -ur-Rehman on Friday. Addressing a rally in Timargara's Lower Dir, he said that Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had told him not call Fazal -ur-Rehman 'diesel'. Khan mocked the Opposition leader saying, 'The public has named him that'. As Imran Khan's rickety coalition has been held due with the Army's support, Imran Khan's rebellion comes as a surprise.

"Don't call Fazal -ur-Rehman ‘diesel’. I am not calling him that, Gen Bajwa, but the public have named him that," mocked Khan. Commenting on the vote of no-confidence against his government, he said, “I was praying that the Opposition brings a no-confidence motion because they were planning sit-in separately. Targetting the three main Opposition parties - PML(N), PPP and Fazal-ur-Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), he said, “I will take three wickets with one ball”.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. Reportedly, the document was signed by more than 100 lawmakers even as only 68 members, i.e 20% of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

Both these parties have remained non-committal on supporting the government as of now. In a bid to throw off the Opposition's attempt to topple Khan, the ruling PTI government is planning to arrange foreign visits for MNAs. Undettered, PPP and PML-N have asked MNAs to cancel their foreign visits and stay put in Islamabad. There is a possibility that a few PTI parliamentarians may also vote against Imran Khan in lieu of getting PML(N) tickets in Pakistan's next General Election.