Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'saddened' At Dilip Kumar's Demise; Highlights Fundraising Role

98-year-old legendary actor Dilip Kumar's demise on Wednesday also pained a lot of people across the border including Pakistan PM Imran Khan who expressed his grief. The 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning captain recalled that Kumar had helped in raising funds for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. Elaborating on this, he mentioned that the actor had not only raised the initial 10% of the funds but also facilitated more donations via his appearance in Pakistan as well as London.

Moreover, he stated, "Apart from this, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor". Incidentally, the acclaimed actor was born in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar on December 11, 1922. His native house has already been declared as a national heritage and will be converted into a museum soon. In the 1990s, he visited Peshawar where he was given an unprecedented reception by the people.

Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

Health issues

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness. At that time, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital confirmed that the latter passed away at 7.30 am today. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to the hospital last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital. While revealing that he was admitted to the ICU, his wife Saira Banu stated on Monday that his health was improving.

A tweet from the late actor's Twitter account read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return- Faisal Farooqui". He will be buried at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz at 5:00 PM today with full state honours.

Stellar career

Considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry, Dilip Kumar's career spans over five decades. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.