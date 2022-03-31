Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Address Nation; Calls For Security Meeting Amid No-trust Vote

In a last bid to keep his post, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will now address the nation on Thursday night. Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Imran Khan will address the nation today (March 31) evening. Interestingly, Imran Khan has also called for a national security meeting at 6 PM today.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan looks set to make a final appeal to the people of the nation to keep his power. The PM is now set to address the people later in the day post a meeting with the National Security Committee. The address comes after he has refused to step down from his government even though he has lost the majority support. The opposition had come out earlier today claiming that they had all the votes they need to oust the PM from his position.

The Imran Khan government seems to be lacking a majority in Parliament. The Pakistan PM’s future looks doubtful as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ally and main coalition partner, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), reached an agreement with the Opposition led by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The Imran Khan trust vote will be put up today in the Parliament, the debate on which will begin at 3.30 PM.

Imran Khan convenes NSC meeting

Meanwhile, Minister Fawad Chaudhry also revealed that PM Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee, which will be held at his official residence. This comes after Imran Khan alleged that there is a foreign conspiracy to dislodge the PTI-led government.

Earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician had addressed a mass rally he called at Islamabad, where he lashed out at the opposition and listed works done by his government for the country. Addressing the people, Khan said that he would continue in power till his term was over.

Pak PM’s 'foreign conspiracy' claim busted

In another embarrassment for Imran Khan, the US outrightly denied sending any specific message to Pakistan's former envoy Asad Majeed Khan regarding the political situation in Pakistan. Facing a tough test of survival in the no-confidence motion, Khan first talked about the 'foreign conspiracy' to dislodge his government. At his massive rally in Islamabad on March 27, he waved a letter as proof. On the occasion, he also hinted that former PM and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was a part of this plot and that he was holding secret meetings in London.

After the opposition questioned the authenticity of his claims, Khan showed the 'secret letter' to his Cabinet members and allies and gave a gist of the same to select journalists on Wednesday. However, while responding to a question from Pakistani publication Dawn regarding this letter and the country's involvement in a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM, a US State Department spokesperson said, "there is no truth to these allegations". Earlier, I&B Minister Chaudhry expressed the government's intention to present the letter to MPs in an in-camera session.

