Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Face No-confidence Vote Today Amid Political Turmoil

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to face a no-confidence vote on Sunday in Pakistan's National Assembly following weeks of political mudslinging, name-calling, and allegations of an international conspiracy.

The National Assembly session will be held at Parliament House at 11:30 pm (local time). Voting on the no-confidence motion has been mentioned as item 4 on the agenda. According to the Pakistan National Assembly secretariat, the 4th item on the Sunday agenda of the Pakistan National Assembly is voting on the resolution moved by the Leader of Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on March 28th.

"Through this resolution under clause (1) of Article95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this house resolves that it has no-confidence in the Prime Minister, Mr Imran Khjan, and consequently he should cease to hold office under clause (4) ibid," a statement from the National Assembly secretariat on the agenda of Sunday assembly.

As Pakistan's Prime Minister prepares to face the "last ball," it is evident that Imran Khan has lost support in both the lower chamber of parliament and the Pakistan army's all-powerful support. After losing its important supporter in the coalition, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Khan suffered a huge setback when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly (MQM-P). The MQM stated on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to support a no-trust motion in the National Assembly's 342-member chamber.

Imran Khan asks Pakistan's youth to hold peaceful protests

Imran Khan called Pakistan's youth to organise peaceful rallies against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly devised against his administration a day before the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him but warned them from criticising the Pakistan Army.

During a live question-and-answer session, Khan claimed he had "more than one plan" for Sunday's vote in the National Assembly on the no-confidence resolution against him. Khan viewed the struggle as a fight for Pakistan's destiny, arguing that the country was at a crossroads.

Security beefed up in Islamabad

Amid the Imran Khan no-trust vote, security is beefed up in Islamabad due to the fear of violence and classes ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion in Pakistan National Assembly. Security in the country has been beefed up with over 8,000 personnel to be deputed in Islamabad itself. The entire red zone will be completely sealed and only the parliamentarian and pass holder will be allowed to enter the Parliament House, the sources said. According to sources, the security agencies that are deputed at the Parliament House have been instructed to make arrangements accordingly and ensure implementation of the instructions given to them.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

The opposition party presented a vote of no confidence in Imran Khan, urging him to accept defeat and stand down "gracefully." The 69-year-old Khan, on the other hand, has consistently denied resigning from the PMO, claiming that the country's current political upheaval is part of a wider global plot led by the United States.