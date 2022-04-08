Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Hold Key Cabinet Meetings Today After Supreme Court Verdict

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a series of Cabinet meetings after the verdict of the Supreme Court on Thursday that rejected the deputy speaker’s ruling on the dissolution of the no-confidence motion against the Islamic Republic’s premier. Khan called a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on April 9 and subsequently will address the nation in the night, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on April 8.

Imran Khan, meanwhile also took to his Twitter handle to inform, ”I have called a cabinet meeting tomorrow as well as our parliamentary committee meeting.” He furthermore added, “tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball.” Pakistan’s Supreme Court earlier yesterday bypassed the appeal of the PTI, stating that no member of the National Assembly will be barred from casting their vote for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan scheduled for Saturday.

It also categorically emphasized that the dissolution of the National Assembly was “unconstitutional.”

Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and their future Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif hailed the court’s judgment and dubbed it ‘an epoch-making day.’ PML-N President Sharif, who will be replacing Imran Khan as the country’s Prime Minister if the opposition successfully evicts him through a no-confidence motion, called the court’s verdict ‘a victory for the people of Pakistan.’ An epoch-making day! Mubarak to all who supported defended & campaigned for the supremacy of the Constitution. Today, politics of lies, deceit & allegations has been buried. The people of Pakistan have won! God bless Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote.

Sharif’s niece Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif. Maryam has vociferously campaigned for ousting Khan from power. She is being seen as a rebellious leader who had cobbled up the opposition to take on the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) led ruling government.

'National Assembly session scheduled on April 9

After five days of the hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.