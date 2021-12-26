Last Updated:

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Trolled Over Leopard Video, Netizens Say 'God Bless Pakistan'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan was trolled for sharing a video showing a snow leopard roaring and disappearing in the snow-covered region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, 25 December, shared rare footage of a snow leopard roaming in the Khaplu area of Gilgit Baltistan. The video showed the leopard roaring and moving in the snow-covered region. PM Imran Khan shared the clip alongside the caption, "Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB."  

In response to the tweet, netizens criticised Imran Khan for sharing a video of an animal while there are problems being faced by the people of the country. Netizens highlighted problems faced by them in the country like inflation, tax, and gas shortage. One user wrote, "Rare footage of all that money you collected by imposing heavy taxes on the Nation." Another netizen wrote, "The sigh of the poor does not reach the houses. The child of the poor cries out in an even more heartbreaking voice, but the Prime Minister hears the voice of an animal." Another netizen wrote, "Ever since you came, our screams have been coming out like this. Just do something, fear God, so much inflation."

'Go bless Pakistan', Netizens react to PM Imran Khan's post

Another netizen wrote, "The economy in tatters, the populace is fast loosing hope and the pm is busy leopard watch. God bless Pakistan. (sic)" Another user wrote, "This leopard is in its natural habitat and can look after itself. There is a critical need to look after those which are caged in bigger citizens of the country. (sic)"

Here's a look at some more comments:

Unemployment and inflation in Pakistan

In the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government led by Imran Khan, the unemployment in the country rose from 5.1% to 5.9% and the female unemployment rate witnessed an increase from 8.3% to 10%, ANI repoted, citing Pakistan-based Dawn.

The value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has decreased by 30.5% in the last three years and four months. Over 90% of people in Pakistan have expressed that inflation and price hike has been the highest under the Imran Khan-led government in comparison to the previous one, ANI reported citing a survey. More than 85% of the surveyed people believed that their income had shrunk during the last three years.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/@ImranKhan/Twitter/PTI)

