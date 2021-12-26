Pakistan PM Imran Khan Trolled Over Leopard Video, Netizens Say 'God Bless Pakistan'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, 25 December, shared rare footage of a snow leopard roaming in the Khaplu area of Gilgit Baltistan. The video showed the leopard roaring and moving in the snow-covered region. PM Imran Khan shared the clip alongside the caption, "Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB."

Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB pic.twitter.com/M8OZEwKs1C — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

In response to the tweet, netizens criticised Imran Khan for sharing a video of an animal while there are problems being faced by the people of the country. Netizens highlighted problems faced by them in the country like inflation, tax, and gas shortage. One user wrote, "Rare footage of all that money you collected by imposing heavy taxes on the Nation." Another netizen wrote, "The sigh of the poor does not reach the houses. The child of the poor cries out in an even more heartbreaking voice, but the Prime Minister hears the voice of an animal." Another netizen wrote, "Ever since you came, our screams have been coming out like this. Just do something, fear God, so much inflation."

گیس کی قلت، روپے کی ناقدری، تجارتی خسارہ، مہنگائی، لا قانونیت کی کوئی پروا نہیں،

صاحب کو برفانی تیندوے کی پڑی ہے — عامر صدیقی (@ansiddiqi) December 25, 2021

جب سے آپ آئے ہو ہماری چیخے بھی ایسے ہی نکل رہی ہے بس کر خان کچھ خدا کا خوف کرو اتنی مہنگائی۔۔ — Zeeshan (@Zeeshan96160706) December 25, 2021

Mulk par dehan dein thoda — CL Usama Ghouri 🇵🇰 (@UsamaaGhourii) December 25, 2021

You should concern yourself with rare footage of rupee taking a nosedive. Get economy straight, get people employed, get law&order fixed, get taxes fixed. — nas (@nazarshad20) December 25, 2021

PM Sahab Kiya ap sub logo ny ABB e hayat peia h Kuch gareeb logo ko b Dekh lain Allah k many Kiya moun lay jr jna — Afshan Aslam (@AfshanA51141671) December 25, 2021

کاش آپ وزیراعظم کی بجائے نیشنل جیوگرافک کے کیمرہ مین ہوتے

کم ازکم اس عوام کا تو بھلا ہوتا😭 — Noman Wazir (@nomanwazir399) December 25, 2021

Khan Sb ye Pakistani awam ki mojuda surat e Hal ha.. — Fakhr Uddin Raies (@fakhr_raies) December 26, 2021

Khan sb. Awam ko ye sb nai chahiye sir kuch mehangai ka Hal krn otherwise ap ka b wohi Hal ho ga Jo nawaz zardari or bhutto ka hua ha — kamran saeed (@kamrans5758) December 25, 2021

The economy in tatters, the populace is fast loosing hope & the pm @ImranKhanPTI is busy leopard watching. God bless Pakistan #pti — Rizi (@yaaliadriknee) December 25, 2021

People of Pakistan: We are Dying with Highest Inflation ever.



PM Of Pakistan: Wait, Let me Show you the Shy Snow Leopard. #ModernProblemsRequiredModernSolutions — Saad (@s_ak7) December 25, 2021

غریب کی آہ نہیں پہنچتی ایوانوں میں ، غریب کا بچہ بھوک سے بلاتا اس سے بھی دل سوز آواز میں روتا ہے لیکن وزیراعظم کو آواز جانور کی سنائی دیتی ہے — sulman ishaq (@sulmanishaq1) December 25, 2021

'Go bless Pakistan', Netizens react to PM Imran Khan's post

Another netizen wrote, "The economy in tatters, the populace is fast loosing hope and the pm is busy leopard watch. God bless Pakistan. (sic)" Another user wrote, "This leopard is in its natural habitat and can look after itself. There is a critical need to look after those which are caged in bigger citizens of the country. (sic)"

Here's a look at some more comments:

Rare footage of all that money you collected by imposing heavy taxes on the Nation: pic.twitter.com/DBX1MFiuU8 — M Zeshan Asif (@Zeshu_tweets) December 26, 2021

This leopard is in its natural habitat and can look after itself. There is a critical need to look after those which are caged in bigger cities of the country. — KK (@ka_mylll) December 25, 2021

The economy in tatters, the populace is fast loosing hope & the pm @ImranKhanPTI is busy leopard watching. God bless Pakistan #pti — Rizi (@yaaliadriknee) December 25, 2021

Unemployment and inflation in Pakistan

In the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government led by Imran Khan, the unemployment in the country rose from 5.1% to 5.9% and the female unemployment rate witnessed an increase from 8.3% to 10%, ANI repoted, citing Pakistan-based Dawn.

The value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has decreased by 30.5% in the last three years and four months. Over 90% of people in Pakistan have expressed that inflation and price hike has been the highest under the Imran Khan-led government in comparison to the previous one, ANI reported citing a survey. More than 85% of the surveyed people believed that their income had shrunk during the last three years.

