Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Administration Failed To Control Rising Food Prices: Report

As per a report published by ANI, the Pakistani government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to meet the basic requirements of people by ignoring rising food prices for the last three years. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration has been criticised for failing to take meaningful measures to lower food costs. According to Dawn, they are confined to only weekly sessions of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) instead of taking any concrete steps. As per media reports, Pakistani authorities have failed to end the involvement of the food sector shareholders such as middlemen, retailers, wholesalers, and mafias responsible for driving up food prices to absurd levels. Also, it has failed to instil terror in them that they will encounter serious consequences if they do any indiscretions.

According to Tahir Abbas, research chief at Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the export of one million tonnes of sugar in October 2018, causing a severe scarcity in the local market. He even said that consumers would also have to tolerate the consequences of the shortage of wheat shipments.

The head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment, Samiullah Tariq, said that the rates are basically influenced by the global variables and the currency exchange rate. According to him, as the worldwide commodity costs have risen, the prices of the commodities have increased considerably.

Anis Majeed, a commodity specialist and the convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) of the present Committee on Pulses, claimed that the Pakistan government mainly aimed at the top at the NPMC meeting rather than the ground realities. He even added that the wheat crop was transported to distant locations for storing rather than arriving into the city.

Even the General Secretary of the Karachi Retailers Grocers Association (KRGA), Farid Qureishi, has claimed that prices have been rising over the past three years, even at utility shops. According to a report by Dawn, baked goods, confectionery, and milk powder producers are also raising the price rates and lowering the weight and volume of their commodities. Farid went on to say that the authorities have been inadequate to prohibit the influence of the pricing of vital products on the market by the mafias. He added that the government had never bothered to punish firms for raising prices artificially due to higher currency rates and the cost of raw materials.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan

At a time its food prices are rising, Pakistan continues to battle new COVID-19 cases. The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the last 24 hours in the country was over 3,000. This adds to the over 11 lakh coronavirus cases with 24,783 fatalities in the country.

Image Credit: AP