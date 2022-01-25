Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Aide On Accountability And Interior Shahzad Akbar Steps Down

As pressure mounts on the ruling PTI government, Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s adviser on accountability and interior, Shahzad Akbar, on Monday resigned from his post. Taking to Twitter, Akbar said that he had submitted his resignation to the premier but vowed to continue working for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). He also hoped that the ongoing process of accountability will continue under the leadership of Imran Khan as per the manifesto of PTI.

I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity. — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) January 24, 2022

As per reports, Shahzad Akbar remained a controversial figure because of his claims at pressers regarding alleged mega corruption by opposition leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). However, Akbar failed to get either of them convicted despite keeping them in jail for months in various cases, weakening the “anti-sleaze” narrative of Imran Khan that had helped him with the 2018 elections.

PM Imran Khan asked Akbar to tender resignation

Now, while Akbar maintained that he willingly stepped down from his post, Press Trust of India reported that the Pakistan PM had asked his advisor to tender his resignation. According to a PTI leader, “The prime minister was not happy with his performance and was looking for his replacement for some time.” Separately, ARY News also reported that Akbar was asked to resign due to his lacklustre performance.

It is to mention that Shahzad Akbar was a former deputy prosecutor for the anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He was appointed as the special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on accountability in August 2018. A year later, he was given an additional portfolio of advisers to the PM on interior affairs. In 2020, Akbar was then promoted and made adviser to the Pakistan PM on accountability and interior with the status of a federal minister.

(Image: Twitter/AP)