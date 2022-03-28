Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Ex-wife Scoffs At His Face-saving Rally; 'crying For Spotlight'

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan grapples to remain in power, the Opposition has been taking potshots at the leader for his failure in governance and the economic crisis in the country. Now, Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan has called out the Pakistani PM, who is facing a no-confidence motion in the Assembly.

Tweeting a video from Imran Khan's power show rally in Islamabad, she wrote, "This man just wants to be under the spotlight all the time. His whole political career is about ranting away while the media OB vans deployed only focus on him." Mocking the PM further, Reham Khan said, "Had he spent all this time & money on creating jobs for his imaginary '10 lakh bunday' (men) he would not be crying today"

In his mega rally ahead of the no-confidence motion, PM Imran Khan on Sunday told the people of his country that his government worked the most for the underprivileged. Justifying the crippling inflation in Pakistan, he cited the price reductions and schemes launched by his government for the poor.

He also launched a vicious attack against the Opposition and said that "three rats" are looting the country for the last 30 years. He blamed them for seeking amnesty for politicians, political workers who were accused of corruption.

Imran Khan faces no-trust vote

The show of strength by Imran Khan comes as the Opposition geared up for a no-trust vote in the National Assembly to dismiss his government over allegations of massive corruption, unemployment, inflation, and price hike.

As the crucial no-trust vote inched closer and anticipation continued to shroud political alliances, at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling party had gone 'missing' from the political front.

In the 342-member House, the majority mark is 172. Having 155 members, the PTI government was formed with the support of four major allies. However, Imran Khan's situation was precarious given that three of the four allies, MQM-P, PML-Q, and BAP extended their support to the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly. While 13 PTI MPs have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning, at least 14 other parliamentarians of the ruling party are also likely to vote against Imran Khan.