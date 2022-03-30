Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Life Under Threat, Claims PTI Leader Citing 'secret Letter'

Pakistan's former Federal Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday claimed that the fire of Prime Minister Imran Khan is under threat. He said that the 'secret letter', the PM talked about, mentions that he can be assassinated.

Khan waved a purported letter at a public rally in Islamabad on Sunday declaring that a foreign conspiracy was ongoing to topple his government, touting the Opposition's no-trust move against him as a testimony of a foreign-funded move to oust him.

Imran Khan alleges foreign plot

Embattled Imran Khan, on Wednesday, shared some content from what he called a 'foreign conspiracy letter' with select journalists and Cabinet members, asserted that the document was authentic.

Khan first took the Cabinet in confidence on the 'secret letter when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the participants about it. Later, a group of journalists were briefed.

Pakistani media ARY NEWS said that the conspiracy letter was based on the minutes of a meeting of a Pakistan embassy official with officials of the host country. The sender of the letter was not happy with Pakistan's policies on Ukraine and its ties with Russia.

"It reads that relations with Pakistan will be affected if PM Khan remains in power," the channel said, claiming that threatening words were used in the letter.

Reportedly, Khan was also planning to summon a meeting of the National Security Committee, comprising top military and civil leadership, to discuss the letter and its implications.

Imran Khan loses majority support

Khan has effectively lost the majority in the National Assembly after key ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) joined the United Opposition, which has tabled a no-trust motion against the PTI government.

Prime Minister Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to thwart the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, president of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islama Fazl (JUI-F), said that the Opposition has the support of 175 lawmakers and the Prime Minister should resign. Notably, no Pakistani Prime Minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.