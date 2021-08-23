Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Party Spokesperson Admits ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Met Taliban

As Afghanistan continues to reel under chaos since the Taliban takeover, the involvement of Pakistan in Kabul's current situation is unfurling with each passing day. Recently, pictures of Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Faiz Hameed with the Taliban leadership offering prayers went viral on social media. The viral images also included Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim.

Now, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Aliya Hamza Malik has confirmed that the ISI Chief Faiz Hameed met the Taliban leadership. During the debate at Republic TV, Aliya Hamza Malik said that the ISI DG met Taliban leadership, however, she termed the circulated pictures as 'old'. Malik said that the picture was taken in Doha when Pakistan was facilitating the peace talks.

Notably, the Northern Alliance who has been fighting against the Taliban on Monday revealed an identity card found by them, purportedly of a Pakistani, amid the clash with the insurgent group. This was another evidence, adding to the pile of proof of Pakistan's support to the Taliban.

Pakistan Openly Supports Taliban

The Pakistan Government has been in favour of the Taliban's hostile takeover in Afghanistan, despite the fact that the Pakistani wing of the Taliban, i.e. Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had killed more than 130 Pakistani children in a bomb blast at a school in Peshawar. Moreover, in the past, the Taliban has refused to recognise the Durand line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which Islamabad considers as the official border between the two countries.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that the Taliban have broken "the shackles of slavery" likening them to liberators

After the Taliban's Kabul takeover, Pakistan's climate minister Zartaj Gul Wazir tweeted: "India gets an appropriate gift for its Independence Day”. However, he deleted it later.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the propaganda by former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s government against the Taliban is false, stating that the group has a general amnesty across the war-ravaged country.

Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) helped the Taliban capture Kabul, as per Republic sources.

Motormouth minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the families of the Taliban militants live in Pakistan

In 2015, former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf had said that its intelligence cultivated Taliban

