Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Supporters Storm Sindh House; 12 Troublemakers Arrested

Expressing strong disapproval of the two dozen dissident lawmakers of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehrik-E-Insaaf (PTI) party workers stormed the Sindh house, where the lawmakers are staying. No harm was made to any of the lawmakers. At least a dozen troublemakers were arrested, including the two ruling lawmakers identified as Atta Ullah and Faheem Khan, who allegedly incited the workers to attack the building and damage its gate.

"I have talked to the Inspector General Police in Islamabad and ordered him to control the situation," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid told the media as he expressed concern at the violence. Dozens of PTI workers, according to the television footage, barged into the Sindh house chanting slogans against the group of disgruntled lawmakers.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry accused the Sindh Government of housing the turncoat lawmakers, which he said was a provocation for PTI workers. "Sindh House is in a sensitive area where the house of the Chief Justice, ministers' colony and important residences are located," he said as quoted as saying by Pakistani media. He the Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to "shift the turncoats to some other place" otherwise such incidents may happen again.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

The 24 MPs from PTI, according to PTI parliamentarian Raja Riaz, who is a member of a dissident group, have taken refuge in the Sindh House in Islamabad owing to "security concerns" after the police stormed the Parliament lodges on March 11. On the other hand, PTI accused the opposition of indulging in horse-trading to win the no-trust motion.

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes. The Government is lacking in numbers with the support of just 155 members and thus the support of its allies like MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents is of paramount importance.



The Imran Khan government is facing massive opposition from across political lines over its mishandling of the economy, foreign policy and faltering misgovernance. As the political drama unfolds, the Pakistan army is closely watching the developments from the timeline. The army spokesperson informed the media that army has taken a neutral position, as Prime Minister Khan responded humans take sides as "only animals are neutral".