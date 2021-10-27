Pakistan PM Khan Releases 350 TLP Members For Radical Political Party To Halt 'long March'

In a key development in Pakistan, a day after releasing nearly 350 workers of a prescribed Islamist group, PM Imran Khan-led government indicated the unfreezing of the accounts of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had announced the release while evading another showdown with the radical Islamist party that is holding a 'long march' and violent protests to Islamabad in order to release jailed TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

PM Imran Khan government releases 350 TLP workers

"We have released 350 TLP workers up to now and we are still waiting to open both sides Road of Mudridke as per the decision with TLP," Rashid had stated.

While TLP supporters are holding violent protests across Pakistan, especially in Lahore and Islamabad, urging PM Khan-led administration to release their head, Rashid has said that the 'issue will be resolved peacefully' after reviewing TLP's demand on October 27.

"We do not want any confrontation; we want to end this daily quarrel," Rashid was quoted as saying in a national daily.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's demands before PM Imran Khan-led government

Reports suggest that Rashid has disclosed that the radical and extremist Party placed the demand to include its removal from the fourth schedule, their workers' release and the earlier decision of the federal cabinet that declared TLP as a proscribed organisation.

"We are sticking to our commitments," Rashid was quoted as saying as the government released 350 TLP workers and withdrew all charges and cases levelled against them.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan stages protests

Hundreds of TLP workers took to the streets of Pakistan to pressurise the government for the release of Rizvi while Rashid confirmed that all the cases against the protestors of TLP will also be withdrawn by October 27. "Mentally we should accept that it TLP is the third-largest party of Punjab and it has to do politics," Rashid stated during a press conference.

Regarded as a far-right Islamic extremist political party in Pakistan, the TLP association was founded by Khadim Hussain Rizvi in August 2016. TLP members subscribe to the Barelvi school of thought and the trademark Barelvis is popular Sufism, boastful and domineering in awe and reverence for the religion. Self-proclaimed flag bearers and vigilantes of blasphemy issues, the radical political party often proved that they can kill and be killed for their cause.

At least two police personnel have reportedly died amid clashes between protestors and authorities in Lahore aimed at protesting the arrest of Khadim Rizvi's son. Rizvi has been held in custody since April upon calling for the expulsion of the French envoy to Pakistan over comments of French President Emmanuel Macron that were perceived as Islamophobic.

The massive crowd marching toward Islamabad reflects TLP's relevance despite Khadim Hussain Rizvi's demise in 2020. It may be recalled that in the 2018 general elections, TLP emerged as the fifth largest political party and in terms of votes received in Punjab, it had surpassed the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Image: AP