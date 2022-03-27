Pakistan PM Makes Emotional Appeal As No-confidence Vote Looms; 'Country Has Been Looted'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday made an emotional appeal reaching out to the masses ahead of his mega rally in Islamabad. Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

In a video message, Khan blamed the Opposition for openly looting the country for more than 30 years. He accused them of using the money for buying lawmakers who are public representatives. Furthermore, he urged people to come out in support of him to give a strong message against such "horsetrading" in future.

'Country has been looted openly for over 30 years': Imran Khan

"It is an order by Allah in Quran. Allah directs all Muslims that they have to stand with a good cause and have to oppose anything that is evil. That's what Allah wants. The country has been looted openly for over 30 years. Money of the countrymen has been siphoned off. Using that money they are buying lawmakers who are public representatives. This is going on in broad daylight," Khan said.

The Pakistani Prime Minister added, "I want to share a message with my countrymen that we are against corruption. I am opposing such corruption against the country, such trading of public representatives using money earned by countrymen. I want the entire country to come out with me on March 27 and give a strong message to everyone that they dare not do such horsetrading in future."

The call for the rally was given by Imran Khan as he has been trying to present his fight against opposition leaders, but still many think that gathering could be his swan song due to the odds of no-confidence heavily decked against him.

Separately, an equally-charged political event will be held in the capital city on Monday by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of the Opposition parties.

The PDM comprising the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) retaliated to hold their show of strength show a day later that will coincide with the National Assembly session when the no-confidence motion is set to be formally moved in the house.

The political temperature has been slowly reaching a boiling point in the wake of the no-confidence move by the Opposition on March 8. The make and breakpoint for PM Khan is likely to be reached by the end of next week.

The Opposition has been claiming that they are confident of getting support from over 172 members in the 342-member National Assembly.

With major allies of Khan looking the party way and about two dozen PTI members of parliament revolting against Imran Khan, and the powerful Army not providing a helping hand, he is less likely to get the support of the much-coveted 172 lawmakers.

Both Khan and his ministers are trying to give the impression that everything was fine and he would come out victorious out of the trial. The PTI has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.

(With inputs from PTI)