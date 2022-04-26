Pakistan PM Objects PM Modi's J&K Visit; 'Desperate Attempt To Project False Normalcy'

Pakistan has objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir and termed it as a 'desperate attempt to prove normalcy' in the Union Territory. New Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif stated that his country stands with Kashmiris who objected to PM Modi's visit and observed Black Day.

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, "Indian PM’s staged visit to IIOJK & laying foundation stones of hydroelectric projects, in contravention of Indus Waters Treaty, is another desperate attempt to project false ‘normalcy’ in occupied territory. We stand with Kashmiris as they rejected the visit & observed Black Day".

The Foreign Office in Pakistan termed PM Modi's visit to the Valley as "yet another ploy to project fake normalcy" in the Valley.

While Lt Gen JBS Yadav (Retrd), spoke to Republic and said Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir is 'appropriate and timely'. He said, "The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal. People understand their destiny lies with India".

Lt Gen JBS Yadav advised PAksiatn PM to stay away and not interfere in internal matters of India.

PM Modi visits J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 for the first time for a public engagement since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. While Pakistan objected to the visit and laying of foundation stones for the construction of the Rattle and Kwar hydroelectric projects on the Chenab river, which it claimed was a "direct contravention" of the Indus Waters Treaty.



During the visit, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Rattle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, an 850 MW facility to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and a 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be built on the same river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.

PM Modi, in his outreach to the youth in the Valley, the prime minister said, “You will never suffer the way your parents, grandparents did in the past.”

It is to be noted that for a genuine political process which is an essential aspect of democracy, the investment push, infrastructure development, and the flow of tourists into the Valley are needed.



