Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the PTI's foreign funding case as an example of how the "ladla" was being protected. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sharif pointed out the eight-year-long delay in taking decision over the foreign funding case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He highlighted that the former PM Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the charge of not taking a salary from his son, contrary to that the "ladla" remains "untouchable".

Shehbaz Sharif has been calling on the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the verdict on the PTI's foreign funding case. In the tweet, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Imran Khan filed nine writ petitions filed in the Islamabad High Court to stop the foreign funding case while it was adjourned 50 times. Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also took to his Twitter handle to call on the Election Commission of Pakistan to "immediately" announce the verdict on the foreign funding case. He highlighted that PTI lawyers have tried to delay the verdict for eight years by filing nine writ petitions. He stated that the decision has been reserved and further delay is "incomprehensible." It is pertinent to note here that the Election Commission has reserved the verdict in the case on 21 July.

Foreign funding case is an example of how 'Ladla' is being protected. While NS was convicted for not taking salary, 'Ladla' is untouchable. 8 years on, decision is still elusive. Imran Niazi filed 9 writ peitions in IHC & got 50 adjournments in the FF case.#فارن_فنڈنگ_پر_سزا_دو https://t.co/mvy6QYIzID — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 28, 2022

ECP should immediately announce the verdict of the foreign funding case. PTI Lawyers resorted to delaying tactics for 8years by filing 9 writ petitions during the proceedings but now the decision is already reserved. A further delay is incomprehensible.#فارن_فنڈنگ_پر_سزا_دو — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@PresPMLNPunjab) July 28, 2022

Sharif calls on Election Commission of Pakistan to announce verdict

The statement of Shehbaz Sharif comes days after he urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue a verdict on the PTI foreign funding case. In a tweet, Sharif emphasized that Imran Khan has been given a "free pass" for a long time despite his "repeated and shameless" attacks on state institutions. He further said, "Impunity given to him has hurt the country." Notably, PTI's founding member Akbar S Babar had filed the case in court in 2014 accusing the party of receiving foreign funding. During the hearing, Akbar S Babar's financial expert, Arsalan Wardak told the court that the party had received the money from Britain and termed it an "established fact." Wardak had further said that no one had information related to the origins of money received from Canada, Dawn newspaper reported. According to Wardak, PTI received funding from 13 countries and there was no information available regarding the amount of Rs 20 million that was received at the PTI Chairman's office.

I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on PTI foreign funding case. For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 19, 2022

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Facebook/@MianShehbazSharif