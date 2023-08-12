Pakistan PM Says SC's Decision Will Not Affect Nawaz Sharif's Plan To Return To Country

Amid the ongoing political turmoil, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hopes that the country’s Supreme Court will not cause hindrance to the return of its supremo Nawaz Sharif. The party hopes that the disgraced former Prime Minister will return to Pakistan despite the court’s decision to strike down the law that expands the scope of a review petition. According to Pakistani news outlet, Dawn News, the apex court stated that parliament had gone “beyond its legislative competence” by enacting the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act, 2023. Meanwhile, PML-N leaders believe that the decision by the court is “contempt of parliament”.

Pakistan's outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif noted that the parliament is “empowered” to make laws and this is the first time in the history of the country that legislation is being obstructed in anticipation. “I have not seen it happening anywhere in the world,” Sharif said in an interview with Samaa TV on Friday. The Pakistan PM insisted that it is his brother’s right to contest the election since he had completed his five-year disqualification period. “As far as Nawaz Sharif is concerned, the law is in the field now under which the maximum disqualification period is five years. There is no restriction on Nawaz Sharif [to contest the election] as he has completed his five-year disqualification,” he added.

What is the legislation about?

According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the new law proposed by the parliament sought to facilitate the apex court to review its past judgments and orders, including the order in the Nawaz Sharif case. On August 10, the country’s top court struck down the legislation calling it an "attack" on the country’s judiciary.

“The Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 is ultra vires of the Constitution being beyond the legislative competence of parliament,” declared a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, The Express Tribune reported. “The petitions are maintainable for Article 184(3) of the Constitution; (ii) the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act, 2023, is repugnant to and ultra vires [of] the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, being beyond the legislative competence of parliament. It is accordingly struck down as null and void and of no legal effect," the court stated in a 51-page judgment.

Article 184(3) of the Pakistani constitution sets out the apex court’s original jurisdiction and enables it to assume jurisdiction in matters involving a question of “public importance” with references to the “enforcement of fundamental rights”. Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan is at stake since he was convicted in a corruption scandal and fled to London while serving his sentence. Hence, the court can cause a hindrance in Sharif’s return to mainstream politics.

PML-N leaders slam the decision

The Supreme Court’s decision has attracted criticism since it gave out the judgment, just a day after the country’s National Assembly stepped down. This left the parliament with no scope to reconsider the legislation. In light of this, PML-N leaders have rebuked the judgment. Former interior minister and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah stated that the judgment was “beyond the Supreme Court’s constitutional jurisdiction” and is clearly an “encroachment” on parliament’s domain. “What will happen if parliament amends the law to take away the power of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution and examine a law,” he asked. The minister made it clear that it would not hinder Nawaz’s plan to return. The PML-N leader is expected to return next week, Dawn reported.

Former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar called the judgment “an interference in parliament’s jurisdiction”. “Courts interfere in parliament’s jurisdiction again and again and give verdicts that put a curb on its supremacy […] this is not a good tradition,” he asserted, adding that “This weakens state’s institutions and not strengthens them." Hence, it will be interesting to see what will happen when the PML-N supremo makes a touchdown in Pakistan.