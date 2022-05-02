Pakistan PM Secures $8 Billion Aid On Maiden Visit To Saudi Arabia

Newly minted Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has landed a “sizeable package” from Saudi Arabia. The leader made his maiden visit to the kingdom wherein he secured an economic package worth US$8 billion. This comes at a time when Pakistan has been battered by a gruelling financial crisis, prompting successive administrations to take loans and financial aids. Notably, Saudi assistance is expected to help Islamabad bolster its depleted forex reserves and revive an ailing economy.

According to reports, in the latest package, the kingdom has agreed to double the oil financing facility, and give additional money either through deposits or Sukuks. In addition, it has also promised to roll over the existing US$ 4.2 billion facilities. "However, technical details are being worked out and it will take a couple of weeks to get all documents ready," local media reports said, citing top official sources. It is pertinent to note that the terms of the package have not been yet concretised.

The Joint Statement issued at the conclusion of my three-day visit to Saudi Arabia ushers in a new era of close cooperation & engagement on bilateral, regional & global issues between our two brotherly countries. Pakistan deeply values the Kingdom's continued support to Pakistan. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 1, 2022

It was great meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We reaffirmed our commitment to taking Pakistan-Saudi ties to a new & higher level. I admired his visionary leadership & thanked him for according us a warm welcome & for always standing with Pakistan. We also discussed> — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 30, 2022

> We also discussed ways & means to further strengthen our bilateral relationship in all areas. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 30, 2022

Imran Khan blames Shehbaz's deed for mosque incident

Last week, Sharif was insulted in Saudi Arabia, prompting Former PM Imran Khan to say that a bunch of "crooks" are governing Pakistan therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds. Scores of Pakistani nationals gathered at the mosque in Medina where they chanted anti-Shehbaz slogans. In the aftermath, local police detained several protesters for violating the sanctity of the mosque and also launched a probe into it.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief said that the public reaction wasn’t provoked by anybody but was a result of Shehbaz's administration’s activities. “We are not asking the people to come out, it's the public themselves coming out to protest as they are in pain and anger, however, I can challenge they [the rulers] won't be able to show their faces in any public place," Khan said, as reported by Geo TV. Denying any involvement of his party workers in the incident, he said that they were busy preparing for Shab-e-dua when the incident took place. Imran Khan was ousted from his position last month, following a no-confidence motion from lawmakers.

(Image: Pakistan PMO/Twitter)