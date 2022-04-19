Pakistan: PM Sharif Blames Imran Khan For Taking Loans To Cover Country's Defence Spending

Pakistan's new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday blamed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking loans to cover the country's defence spending. Sharif further alleged that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) administration mismanaged the economy of the country and the situation has deteriorated to the point where even defence spending had to be funded through loans.

As per the reports of Dawn, PM Sharif further claimed at the opening of a mass transit bus project connecting Peshawar Mor and Islamabad International Airport and many other expenditures were carried out via borrowing money before the PTI government, however, added that most of the defence expenditures were met through loans during the previous regime. He said that this is an unsettling situation and that Pakistan cannot afford delays in loan-financed development projects.

Sharif described China as a close friend of Pakistan who has always backed the country in international forums. He encouraged China to assist Pakistan in the launch of the Karachi Circular Railway, which will help the city's residents, reported Dawn. The Pakistan Prime Minister also commended Turkey for its long-term support of the country. He went on to say that they have likewise backed Turkey's struggle for independence.

In the meantime, a week after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's Prime Minister, his new cabinet took an oath on Tuesday. The development comes after months of political turmoil in the country, which culminated in the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan last week following a slew of claims, including corruption and misrule. Talha Mahmood, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, and Tariq Bashir Cheema have all been appointed as federal ministers, according to The Express Tribune. Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanjo have also been appointed as ministers of state by the President. Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amir Muqam, and Aun Chaudhry were appointed as advisors at the same time.

Shehbaz Sharif met with UAE Ambassador

Shehbaz Sharif met with UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday, who congratulated him on his appointment. During the meeting, the newly elected Prime Minister stated that his government is committed to improving Pakistan's economic partnership with the UAE.

