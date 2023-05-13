Pakistan PM Issues Ultimatum To Arrest Those Involved In Violence Post Imran Khan's Arrest

The recent apprehension of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan illustrated the rapid mobilisation capability of his ardent followers in significant numbers. Shortly after his arrest, his supporters allegedly engaged in destructive acts, including setting fire to vehicles and buildings, and assaulting law enforcement and military establishments to express their outrage over the treatment of the 70-year-old opposition leader.

Khan's supporters have become a dominant influence, challenging the government and military's authority, with the awareness that their persistent pressure can alter the political landscape.

In response to days of unrest, especially focused in and around the capital and army residences across the country, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif urged law enforcement authorities to arrest all those involved in "facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage & damaging public & private properties" within the next 72 hours.

"I have given law enforcement apparatus a target of 72 hours to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage & damaging public & private properties," tweeted the Pakistan PM.

"All available resources including technological aid & intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements. Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts," Shehbaz Sharif added.

Although Imran Khan has since been released from detention and travelled late Friday night from the Islamabad High Court to his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore; his supporters are undeterred from displaying their strength in numbers.

Imran's supporters undeterred

Despite the violent clashes with law enforcement and the detention of activists and leaders from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, his supporters remain undeterred. Imran Khan's supporters vow to protect Khan and seek retribution against anyone who crosses their "red line," in this case, his arrest, reported AP.

This level of violence has not been witnessed since 2007 when then-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated, and her followers went on a rampage for days. Even with the suspension of social media and mobile internet, Khan's supporters continue to show up in large numbers.

What comes next is uncertain as the unrest has put the government, security forces, and judiciary in a precarious position. Although Khan's supporters have not brought the country to a halt, they have caused disruptions to daily life.

Educational institutions have temporarily closed, consumer spending has decreased, industries have slowed down, and daily governance has come to a standstill.