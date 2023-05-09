Pakistan PM Sharif Lambasts Imran Khan After His Arrest, Says 'Your Attitude Is Like...'

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hit out at his predecessor Imran Khan by accusing the PTI chairman of “bending the judiciary to his whims”. On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from Islamabad High Court. The rangers were acting on orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The arrest occurred when Khan came to the Islamabad High Court to seek bail for multiple FIRs registered against him.

“I have no doubt that white lies, misrepresentations, statements and vicious attacks on institutions are the introduction of your politics. Your attitude is like bending the judiciary to your whims and 'law does not apply to me'.In my tweet about you, I wrote based on what has been proved by the concrete facts of the last few years. I ask you this counter question,” Sharif wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Sharif was referring to a tweet he posted on Tuesday in which the Pakistan's PM called Khan’s actions a “Nazi act” and accused him of “threatening” the Pakistani Army and Intelligence agency. In this May 7 tweet, Khan posed multiple questions to Sharif among which he asked if he has the right to name those who he believes is responsible for “murderous attack”.

“It should be clear as day that as a former Prime Minister facing the ongoing corruption trial, you want the legal and political system to be disrupted,” the Pakistani Prime Minister stated. In the tweet, he also made it clear that Khan’s allegations against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of the Intelligence Agency without any proof will not be tolerated. “To your knowledge, Pakistan has become a jungle, so I would advise you not to go there because the facts are often bitter and destructive. Leave it for another day,” he tweeted.

Khan calls the Sharif administration ‘corrupt’ in the video before the arrest

Just minutes after Khan was arrested a video of the former Pakistani Prime Minister emerged online in which he was talking about his arrest. “My fellow Pakistanis, by the time this video will reach you, I would have gotten arrested under an illegitimate case,” The PTI chief stated in the video. “One thing should be clear, the Fundamental Rights in Pakistan have been diminished. It is also possible, that after this, I won’t get a chance to meet you all,” he added. In the video, Khan reiterated that the arrest is being conducted because the “corrupt” Pakistani administration wants to stop him from his mission.

In the video Khan also called the current ruling government an “imported” administration. “I appeal to everyone to come out for your freedom,” Khan asserted. “No country gets independence served on a platter, one has to work hard to get the freedom,” he concluded. According to Geo TV, NAB issued an arrest warrant against Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1. As per the report by the Pakistani news outlet, Khan was taken into custody under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.