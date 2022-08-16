Pakistan PM Sharif Says 'world Can't Afford US-China Cold War' Amid Tensions Over Taiwan

Amid the rising tensions between the United States and China over the Taiwan issue, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the world cannot afford to have another Cold War between Washington and Beijing. In an interview with Newsweek, the leader expressed his opinion on the deteriorating relations between the US and China. He also stressed that Pakistan could help mediate a de-escalation in order to strengthen bilateral ties between the two major countries and avert a possible catastrophic collision that could have far-reaching effects on the global community.

“The world can ill-afford a descent into another era of Cold War or bloc politics. I believe polarisation would have serious consequences for the global economy afflicted by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis," Sharif told Newsweek.

He went on to say that developing countries like Pakistan are already experiencing external shocks that negatively affect their socioeconomic well-being, thus they do not want these problems to get worse as a result of rivalry between major powers.

Developing nations bear the brunt of conflict anywhere in world: Pak PM

According to Sharif, while the ties between Islamabad and Beijing is very unique, Pakistan and the US have also maintained a strong historical bilateral partnership that spans all areas of shared interest. The Pakistani Prime Minister underscored that cooperation with all nations might help in the development of the region while also promoting peace and security.

“We look forward to remaining engaged with the international community for peace and stability in the region and beyond. The conflict anywhere in the world had global consequences, especially for developing countries," Sharif added. He further stated that the major thrust of international relations ought to be cooperation rather than confrontation.

Tension escalates between US and China

It is pertinent to mention here that tension between China and the US has been growing since Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan on August 2. Her visit to the self-ruled democratic island happened despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Since then, the Chinese administration has taken several retaliatory measures including conducting massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region and imposing sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family. Days after Pelosi's visit, a delegation of US lawmakers also made a trip to Taipei on August 15, which further irked China.