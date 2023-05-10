Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Addresses Nation Post Imran Khan's Arrest: 'The Law Is Supreme'

After the arrest of former PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation and condemned the ongoing violence in the country, slamming Imran Khan for provocation. He asserted, "The law is supreme."

Slamming the PTI and supporters, Sharif said, "It is animosity with the country to vandalise nation's property."

The former Pakistan PM stated that revenge in politics never ends well and Imran Khan has been punished for corruption cases. He further said the country cannot express happiness on anyone's arrest.

Further attacking Imran Khan, he said that "former PM's ministers used to announce a day before and the next day the person would be arrested."

PTI supporters 'harmed the nation'

The Pakistan PM said that Imran Khan and his party supporters harmed the nation and gave rise to conflict in the country.

He said, "Imran Khan and PTI supporters harmed the nation and committed the crime of creating conflict within the nation. Ambulances and government vehicles were set ablaze. The entire nation was targeted and this is still going on."

Sharif said that all the evidence of Al-Qadir Trust against Imran Khan is there and the Islamabad High Court declared that the arrest was legal which is proof that everything was being done lawfully.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked forces

The Pakistan PM went on to thank the police as well as the army for the responsibility of taking action and said, "I would like to thank the Police and Army for responsibly taking actions."

Sharif warned the terror elements to stop their action or else the law will take action.

He said, "I would like to warn these terror mongers to beware of their actions or the law will take action." Sharif added, "Strict action will be taken against anyone who takes the law in their hands."