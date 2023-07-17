Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at the political return of his disgraced brother and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stating his return would ensure 'prosperity' in Pakistan. On Sunday, Pakistan Premiere announced that the current administration will step down before the completion of their tenure, pushing the country’s general elections to November, Dawn reported.

With this announcement, Sharif opened the doors for the PML-N supremo to make a return to politics. Sharif’s proclamation was not free from jibes taken at PTI Chief Imran Khan. In his speech during a laptop distribution ceremony at the Government College Women’s University in Sialkot, he accused Khan of having a “phobia of opponents”.

“Nawaz Sharif Sahib will turn Pakistan into a progressive state if people provided him another opportunity to lead the country. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the entire leadership of PML-N would change the destiny of the country by putting it on the path of progress and prosperity,” the Pakistan PM asserted in his Sunday speech. He also announced the early exit of his government from office. While the current Shehbaz Sharif administration will complete its tenure next month, the premiere made it clear that his cabinet will leave before to completion of the tenure. “Next month our government will complete its tenure, [but] we will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come in,” he furthered.

In his speech, Sharif highlighted how the PML-N supremo and his brother worked for the benefit of the people of Pakistan. “He (Nawaz Sharif) ended hours-long crippling load shedding, provided laptops and loans to the youth, brought the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, as well as carried out several infrastructure projects,” Pakistan Prime Minister avered. The Sunday speech by Shehbaz was filled with scathing attacks against cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and the country’s judiciary.

Sharif accuses Khan of having ‘opponent phobia calls Judiciary ‘Pro-Imran’

Sharif’s address at the event was not free from attack against his political opponent and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his speech, Sharif accused Khan of having a “phobia” of PML-N leaders. He also lambasted the country’s judiciary and called the body “Pro-Imran”. “He had a phobia of PML-N and other opposition leaders and was bent upon putting them in jails under false cases,” the Prime Minister suggested. “The worst kind of vengeance was unleashed on the opposition and civil servants,” he exclaimed.

The Pak premier also accused the judiciary to be "biased" in favour of Imran Khan. He noted that while Imran Khan is being granted bail, in one case or another, Sharif appeared in the court regularly, Dawn reported. He insisted that the PTI chief’s tenure as the Prime Minister was “tainted with massive corruption scams”.

How does Shebaz Sharif’s early exit push back Pakistan’s general elections?

According to Dawn, as per the country’s law, general elections take place within 60 days if the incumbent house completes its constitutional tenure. The tenure of Pakistan’s National Assembly will end at midnight on August 12. If Shehbaz Sharif's government steps down before the tenure is over as he claimed, this will push back the country’s election. In the case of an early dissolution of the body, elections will be held within 90 days of the dissolution instead of the 60-day mark. Hence, if the incumbent government steps down before its tenure is over it will push back the country’s general election to November.

Election Amendment Bill 2023 adopted and Passed by National Assembly#NASession #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/zwy4KpudVi — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) June 25, 2023

The move by the Pakistan PM can be considered as buying more time for his brother to make a comeback in the country’s mainstream politics. Last month, the National Assem­bly approved the Elections (Amendment) Act 2023, which empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan to unilaterally fix the date for elections. The amendment also limits the disqualification period of the lawmakers to five years. This will help Sharif to make a comeback since he has been disqualified for life after a Supreme Court judgement under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. The PML-N supremo left Pakistan after being sentenced to ten years in prison by an accountability court for the corruption scandal. He left for London to receive medical treatment and is currently out of the country on an expired bail.