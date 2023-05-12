Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Asserts Imran Khan, PTI Are 'lying' To People

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a speech at the federal cabinet, on Friday, May 12 said that the PTI chief Imran Khan and his party are “liars”. Shehbaz refuted Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's "conspiracy theories" that his government is enacting on orders of the United States to oust the former Pakistan Prime Minister. Sharif said that he has formed the National Security Committee to prove that such claims hurled by the PTI "are wrong".

Sharif criticised the PTI leadership for provoking nationwide protests, saying they are trying to push the country that is already struggling in its economy "towards destruction". “As you know the currency is navigating through difficult times, and the challenges we inherited are contributing immensely to aggravating the situation. The previous government violated an agreement with the IMF and we are trying to repair that,” Sharif said, laying blame for the economic turmoil faced by Pakistan on the former administration. Sharif condemned the scenes of violence, loot, arson and vandalism across the streets of Pakistan, saying that it wasn't witnessed since the fall of Dhaka in 1971 and not even during the death of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Sharif said no one “moved towards military installations” even then.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that Khan's party PTI "remained silent during the ‘political victimisation’ of PML-N."

'If you keep favouring this ladla, release all dacoits': Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif

Sharif questioned the Supreme Court's decision of granting bail to Imran Khan in corruption cases. “When he [Imran] was presented in court yesterday, the CJP said it is good to see you,” Shehbaz slammed. “And he said this in a case of corruption,” he added. He said that the PTI protesters were ransacking the military headquarters.

“The attacks on army installations, there can be no greater terrorism in the country,” Sharif said, lambasting the PTI protesters for breaching compounds of the Army Corps Commander's residences. PTI protesters disrespected the martyrs by such acts that were never even committed by “our enemies," he said during the speech. "And seeing all this, a country, I don’t want to take its name, was celebrating that what couldn’t happen in 75 years is now happening in Pakistan," said Sharif.