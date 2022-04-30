Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Booed For 2nd Time In His 3-day Visit To Saudi Arabia

The newly-minted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was reportedly booed for the second time in his three-day maiden visit to Saudi Arabia, reported ANI citing a video shared by Twitter user Haroon. The clip, which is now doing rounds on social media, showed Sharif arriving at a facility accompanied by heavy security.

However, people standing by the side in huge numbers in the Gulf nation can be heard chanting against the Pakistan PM. It is to note that the voices of discontent against Sharif can be ascertained from the way in which he rose to the office after his predecessor Imran Khan had to resign.

Second time Shabaz Sharif entry under heavy security & restricting public . !!

But again got hooting from public . pic.twitter.com/zL4hSJFuch — Haroon (@haroons_PTI) April 29, 2022

This was also not the first time. Being mocked as Pakistan PM getting a “wonderful welcome”, people chanted “chor chor” against Sharif when the delegation led by him arrived at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina. The video prior to the latest one, also went viral on social media as the people started slogans upon seeing the Sharif-led delegation making their way to the Masjid.

المقيمين الباكستانيين في المدينة المنورة يتهجمون على الوفد الباكستاني في ساحة المسجد النبوي، ويصفون أعضاءه ب"السارقين" pic.twitter.com/0cxQt1sp8w — حذيفة فريد Huzaifah Farid (@PM_Huzaifah) April 28, 2022

While facing the discontentment of people in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan PM on Friday was received by Saidi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud ahead of their scheduled meeting. According to the Pakistani PM’s office, Sharif was presented guard of honour.

On his arrival at the royal palace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of their meeting. He was presented guard of honour. It is important to mention that the Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/cIH2ZIhgeD — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 29, 2022

Saudi authorities arrest pilgrims for chanting ‘chor’ against Sharif

Pakistani PM was reportedly booed for the second time even though the Saudi authorities on Friday arrested some Pakistani pilgrims for hounding and even chanting “chor” against the Sharif-led delegation. According to the media director of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, the protesters have been taken into custody for “violating the regulations” and “disrespecting” the sanctity of the revered mosque.

People chanting 'chor' against the Sharif-led delegation came as Pakistan's newly-appointed Prime Minister visited Saudi Arabia for the first time while in office. Sharif was sworn in as the Prime Minister on April 23 after on April 11, his predecessor Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote. It should be noted here that Sharif and his son Hamza are facing allegations of money laundering. However, both of them have denied any wrongdoing and instead, have alleged that the cases against them are politically motivated.

Image: AP