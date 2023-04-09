Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls President Arif Alvi A PTI Worker For Returning SC Bill

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, denounced President Arif Alvi for sending back the unsigned Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 on Saturday and labeled him as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, reported Geo news.

“President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate,” the prime minister said in a hard-hitting tweet hours after the president returned the bill to the legislature.

The proposed Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 seeks to limit the authority of the chief justice by restricting powers such as the suo motu and the establishment of benches. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has criticised the bill, stating that it is an assault on the independence of the judiciary.

The Pakistani Prime Minister criticised President Arif Alvi for his decision to return the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 unsigned, and stated that he has diminished the status of his office due to his loyalty to Imran Khan rather than upholding the Constitution and fulfilling the responsibilities of his position.

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that the President's actions have diminished the dignity of his office, as he prioritises following the orders of the PTI leader instead of fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities. “Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office,” he added.

Both houses of the parliament approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 last month and it was subsequently sent to the president for assent. The move comes as the country is facing a growing political and constitutional crisis related to the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Another route to pass the bill after Alvi's refusal

Following Alvi's refusal to give assent to the legislation, the government is reportedly considering passing the bill through a joint session of parliament.

According to Article 75 of the Constitution, the president returned the bill to the parliament for reconsideration, stating that it appears to exceed the competence of the parliament and may be challenged as deceptive legislation.

President Alvi wrote a letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif stating that he returned the bill as per the Constitution, with the request for reconsideration in order to ensure its validity if it is challenged in the court of law.

Since the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in April of last year, the president has refused to administer the oath to several members of the federal cabinet, including PM Shehbaz Sharif, and has also returned bills for reconsideration.

The president has consulted with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on a number of important issues, such as the appointment of the chief of army staff, despite Khan being removed from his position as prime minister in April last year.