Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Dismisses Imran Khan's Demand For Early Polls: Report

Nearly a month after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was unceremoniously ousted from power, his desire to hold elections immediately, too, appears to be unlikely. According to sources quoted by The Express Tribune, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government has rejected the demands of Khan to hold early elections. Media sources claimed the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confirmed that the elections will be held only after the completion of its term. It means there are nearly no chances of holding elections before August 2023.

Citing its sources in the allies of the ruling PML-N, The Express Tribune reported that the government will complete its tenure and will also invoke harsh measures to stabilise the economy and improve governance. The alliance also claimed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced a date for the next elections hence it is not possible to hold polls early. Ignoring the demands of the former Prime Minister, insiders told the Pakistani media outlet that Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting with the coalition parties on Wednesday. The main agenda of the meeting is reportedly to decide the future course of action regarding next year's elections.

Pakistan's interior minister warns Imran Khan against taking legal action

Notably, the report came a day before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled to hold a mega rally in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned the former Pakistan leader against taking legal action against him. "Law will take its course against Imran Niazi if he attempts to be the gravedigger of democracy during the march," he said.

It is worth mentioning, that earlier last month, amid high-voltage drama due to negative political turbulence in Pakistan, Opposition parties ousted the country’s embattled Prime Minister, Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote The situation for Khan came despite his repetitive appeal in the Parliament and a number of rallies to gain the support of the public. All of Khan's efforts went in vain as he lost the no-confidence motion. While seeking Khan’s ouster, the opposition had accused him of economic mismanagement as inflation soared and the Pakistani rupee plummetted in value.

(Image: @ImranKhan/@ShehbazSharif/Facebook)