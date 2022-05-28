Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Pleads For Talks With India; 'restore Art 370 To Ensure Peace'

Raking up Jammu and Kashmir yet again in his first address to the nation on Friday night, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif called upon the Government of India to restore Article 370. Even as terrorists from Pakistan continue to infiltrate into J&K, Sharif placed the entire responsibility for ensuring peace in South Asia on India. Moreover, he made it clear that the talks to resolve outstanding issues between the two countries will take place only after the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are reversed. The Parliament had not only scrapped the special status of the state but only bifurcated it into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said, "For lasting peace in South Asia, it is India's responsibility to revoke the unilateral and illegal decisions of August 5, 2019, so that we can resolve all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir through talks". Interestingly, his elder brother Nawaz Sharif had defied Pakistan's traditional stance by not meeting representatives of the Hurriyat during his visit to India on the occasion of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in May 2014. Despite attempts by the PM, the bilateral ties went downhill with the Pathankot terror attack and Imran Khan's election as the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | For prevalence of peace in Asia, it's India's responsibility to revoke the unilateral and illegal decision of August 5, 2019, so that the issue of Jammu & Kashmir can be resolved with talks: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in an address to his country pic.twitter.com/8YKEcWBarY — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Ties during Imran Khan's last year in power

During his maiden visit to Sri Lanka on February 24, 2021, the then Pakistan PM Imran Khan called for resolving differences with India via dialogue. Claiming that he had unsuccessfully attempted to diffuse tensions in the bilateral relationship after assuming power in 2018, he emphasised the need to improve trading ties with India. In a joint statement issued a day later, the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries agreed to strictly observe all agreements and stop firing from February 25.

Softening the brash tone further, Imran Khan told participants at the Islamabad Security Dialogue that India can benefit from more trade and connectivity to Central Asia if both nations resolve their issues. Speaking at the same event, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa maintained that it is time to bury the past and move forward. However, there was a setback when the Pakistan Cabinet rejected the proposal of the Economic Coordination Committee to import sugar, cotton and yarn from India.

When the 1992 World Cup-winning captain faced the prospect of losing the no-confidence motion, he started praising India's independent foreign policy. Responding to PM Modi's congratulatory tweet after taking over as the new Pakistan PM, Shehbaz Sharif argued that the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue is "indispensable". Claiming that Pakistan's "sacrifices" in battling terrorism are well-known, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to focus on the socio-economic development of people on both sides of the border.