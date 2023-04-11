Last Updated:

Dealt severe blow by Niazi regime | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Presents Report Card As PDM Completes One Year In Power

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif assured on Tuesday that “sincere” efforts were underway to revive Pakistan’s economy as he reflected on one year of his govt in power

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Tuesday, stated that his government is making "sincere" attempts to revive the country's economy. He also reflected on the difficulties his government had faced over the past year as the federal coalition marked their one year in power.

In the previous year, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) successfully convinced lawmakers from PTI and its allies to support a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. On April 10, his term as Prime Minister came to a close as the opposition's no-confidence motion was approved with 174 votes in favour out of 342.

On the following day, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister in a one-sided election in the National Assembly  with 174 votes, after the PTI announced the mass resignation of its lawmakers.

The PDM government's tenure has been characterised by a record level of inflation, and economists are concerned that the country's economy is “going off the rails”.

Pakistan PM Sharif's report following one year in power

As the government completes one year in power today, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to share his perspective on the challenges and difficulties faced by the administration during this time in a series of tweets.

According to him, the no-confidence vote against the Imran Khan-led government was “unprecedented not because PDM came to power but because almost all of Pakistan’s political forces came together to use the forum of Parliament to vote out an unpopular government through constitutional means”.

“The coming together of political parties with different manifestos for a common national cause represents a major step forward in the country’s political evolution. Reconciliation and cooperation, not confrontation and vendetta mark the new politics post-April ’22,” he tweeted.

The Pakistan Prime Minister mentioned that despite the economic challenges created by the PTI chairman and the global disruptions in fuel and food supply lines, the current leadership has been able to sustain Pakistan's economy. He referred to these obstacles as "economic landmines".

“All predictions of default have turned out to be false alarms. Sincere efforts are underway to revive the economy.”

The premier shared that the coalition government had been “at pains” to repair, rebuild and deepen Pakistan’s diplomatic ties which he said had dealt a “severe blow” by the “Niazi regime”.

“I can inform people that over the last one year, we have largely succeeded in establishing Pakistan’s credibility as a partner & friend,” he assured.

In addition to the economic challenges, Shehbaz also acknowledged the devastating floods that occurred last year. He mentioned that his government's efforts in rescue, relief, and rehabilitation, as well as mobilising the international community, were recognized as "outstanding" by the world.

“Government employed climate diplomacy to present Pakistan’s case on the international stage. As Chair of G77 plus China, we were instrumental in the establishment of a loss & damage fund. Pledges of USD 9 billion at Geneva moot are evidence of our successful diplomacy,” he highlighted.

Shehbaz further stated that during the last year, the government had made efforts to diversify the country's energy mix with the goal of providing relief to its citizens. The renewed focus on solar, hydel, and coal power projects aims to replace the more expensive sources of power generation with more affordable ones.

Addressing the issue of high inflation in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz stated that the government had expanded the social safety net and provided targeted subsidies to alleviate its impact on vulnerable populations.

Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned Pakistan's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list and attributed this success to the "excellent inter-ministerial coordination as well as support extended by our military leadership."

“It was a long journey but sustained efforts made it possible,” Shehbaz said.

“Building on the public transport infrastructure, the government, since its inception in April last year, focused on early completion of the development and transport infrastructure projects in Islamabad,” he added while highlighting that the government's objective was to offer ease, comfort, and affordable mobility to the citizens.

