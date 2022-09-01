Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Replies To PM Modi's Condolences On Floods

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked PM Modi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by the floods, on Wednesday. Flash floods and landslides along the Indus and Kabul rivers have left more than 1,000 dead and 1,600 injured in the neighbouring country- with the southern districts of Balochistan and Sindh worst affected.

"With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities," said Sharif in response to PM Mod's August 29-dated tweet.

In the said tweet, PM Modi had written, "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

I thank 🇮🇳 PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of 🇵🇰 shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 31, 2022

Pakistan & its obsession with Kashmir

While the premieres of the two countries' have interacted before on social media, this is the first time the Kashmir issue has not been raked up. Back in April, after Sharif had taken over power from Imran Khan, in a dramatic episode that lasted for over a month and had even reached the country's Supreme Court, PM Modi had extended his wishes for election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Prime Minister of India had desired for the country's 'peace and stability in a region free of terror' so that the leaders can focus on 'developmental challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity' of the people.

Sharif had seen it as an opportunity to rake drag in the disputed valley, and said, "Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and...focus on socio-economic development of our people."

Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and.. https://t.co/0M1wxhhvjV — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 12, 2022

Thereafter, on many international forums including a meeting with the newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, held recently, Sharif stressed on the 'resolution of the Kashmir issue'. "A just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was indispensable", Sharif was quoted as saying.

This despite, India repeatedly telling Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda. The bilateral ties deteriorated further after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.