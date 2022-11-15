Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif Tests COVID-19 Positive After Returning From UK

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday. Sharif contracted coronavirus after returning from a five-day stay in the United Kingdom, and he has been unwell for the past two days, the minister said.

She urged the nation and PML-N supporters to pray for PM Shehbaz's quick recovery. Notably, this is the third time that Sharif has tested positive for the virus. Earlier, he contracted COVID-19 in January of this year and in June of 2020.

Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif in London

Sharif returned to Pakistan on Monday after visiting London from the COP27 climate conference in Egypt to visit his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

In UK, Shehbaz Sharif met his older brother and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in London. They both discussed multiple issues concerning the PML-N government in Pakistan and the appointment of the next army chief.

During the meeting, the Sharif brothers also decided that the government will not succumb to any pressure, including from the opposition, on the appointment of the new army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at PM Sharif, saying the decision to appoint Pakistan's next army chief will be made in London. "Today, a spectacle is taking place in London. Nowhere does such a scene take place. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in London. What is the purpose of the meeting? "Talks are being held on the decision to choose the Pakistan army chief," said Khan, in a video posted on his party's social media handles. "The important decisions of the country are taken abroad and by those who have looted Pakistan for the last 30 years," he asserted.