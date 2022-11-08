Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Huge Gaffe; Questions Imran Over Not Conducting 'post-mortem'

In a bid to clear his name in the ongoing controversy over the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif on Monday made a huge gaffe. The incumbent Prime Minister while addressing a public event asked Khan to conduct a post-mortem to confirm how many bullets he received in the attack.

Speaking at the event, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, "Why has the post-mortem not been conducted yet? He should inform the people of the country about the number of bullets he has received. He should come forward and tell the people whether he has received four bullets, eight bullets or 16 bullets."

Soon after the comments were made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, netizens without wasting any time started reacting to his statement stating that the whole country is a comedy show. A few netizens quoted Sharif's statement and questioned him over his governance, saying, "How is he running a government in Pakistan?"

'This whole country is a comedy show...'

Reacting to Sharif's statements, a social media user took to Twitter and wrote, "Imran Khan ko goliya lagi to Post-mortem kyu nahi hua? (When Imran received the bullets, why wasn't the post-mortem done?), says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif. This whole country is a comedy show."

Another user said, "Shehbaz Sharif wants a post-mortem done on Imran Khan: someone should tell this duffer that the bloke was shot in his leg. Are these guys actually running Pakistan? They make comedy look like kindergarten!"

This dolt @CMShehbaz wants a post mortem done on @ImranKhanPTI : someone should tell this duffer that the bloke was shot in his leg. Are these guys actually running Pakistan? They make comedy look like kindergarten! — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) November 7, 2022

"Just wondering how do they propose to do post-mortem of an injured foot? Imran Khan ko goliya lagi to Post-mortem kyu nahi hua?, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif. This whole country is a comedy show," another user tweeted. Sharing the viral video, a fourth user commented, "They need to teach him how to use teleprompter."

Imran Khan's assassination bid

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was shot at during a rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad. Notably, the supporters of Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), described the attack as an assassination attempt. Imran Khan was attacked while he was holding a series of rallies in the past few days to protest against the Shehbaz Sharif government and demanded a fresh election in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the attack on Imran Khan and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek a report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab in Pakistan. He also demanded that a “full court commission” should be constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the allegations levelled by his predecessor Imran Khan who accused him of orchestrating the failed assassination bid on him.