Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's New Cabinet Takes Oath A Week After Parliament Elections

A week after Pakistan Parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, his new cabinet took an oath on Tuesday following the consensus of all coalition partners. The development comes after months of severe political instability in the country leading to the ouster of ex-PM Imran Khan after a plethora of allegations, including corruption and misrule. The new federal cabinet was sworn in by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, in the absence of Pakistan President Arif Alvi who is reportedly unwell.

Sharif's cabinet will include former political rivals, who are now part of the coalition government. The prominent legislators included Khawaja Mohammad Asif, former Defence Minister of Pakistan and member of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Members of President Alvi's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) are also part of the cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman. On President Alvi's approval, Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanjo were sworn in as Ministers of State, Islamabad Presidential office said in a statement. A total of 34 federal ministers took their oath on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Imran Khan's unceremonious exit

The developments come after ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's unceremonious exit from Parliament after a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. His attempts to stop the vote were however in vain after Pakistan Supreme Court intervened. Khan lost the motion against him after the majority of his party members deserted him, including the key coalition partner. Imran Khan was blamed for the economic challenges that Pakistan is reeling from, in addition to accepting foreign investments from banned sources. Following the ouster, Khan has repeatedly called for new elections and rallied that the government was under influence of "foreign conspiracy" and claimed that he received a "threatening memo" from Washington, a charge which the US denies. The new Pakistan government and the Opposition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) have also dubbed Khan's claim a "drama" scripted to draw public sympathy.

Pakistan's fuel shortage spirals; blackouts in major cities

Pushed towards an extreme economic downturn, Pakistan on Tuesday was forced to cut electricity supplies to households as it longer could afford to purchase natural gas or coal from overseas fuel plants. The nation has been suffering from acute fuel and energy shortages amid the Russian war with Ukraine, with the inflation rate touching sky-high levels. Currently, Islamabad's energy costs stand at $15 billion, nearly double compared to what it was nine months ago.

(Image: AP)