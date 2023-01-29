Pakistan PM Slams PTI Chairman Imran Khan For Levelling "baseless" Allegations On Zardari

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has come under fire from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for making "baseless" accusations against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

“Imran Niazi’s baseless & dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari are not only irresponsible but also conform to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Khan had stated on Friday that a new assassination scheme had been developed, and Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had been named as a main conspirator, prompting Sharif to respond.

Imran Khan's "nonsensical rhetoric," Sharif continued, is an effort to stay politically relevant.

“Such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant. The whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power,” Sharif tweeted.

Imran Khan’ allegations

“Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has loads of corruption money, which he looted from the Sindh government and spent on winning elections. He [Zardari] has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him. This has been decided on three fronts and they will act soon,” he said.

“I am telling you this because if something happens to me the nation should know the people who were behind this, so that the nation never forgives them,” the former Pakistan PM added.