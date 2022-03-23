As Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan stares at an exit, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan spoke to the Republic Media Network. Speaking about the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan has revealed that at least two dozen PTI parliamentarians have now thrown their weight behind Pakistan's opposition parties, thereby indicating that the incumbent Imran Khan government has lost majority. The PML-N leader has also claimed that Imran Khan is using tactics to delay the no-confidence motion but still exuded confidence that they will fail eventually.

"Over two dozen PTI supporters and MPs have shown their support to the opposition, which means that the government has lost majority. Imran Khan is now using different tactics to delay the no confidence motion but they will all fail eventually," said Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan

The PML-N leader has also remarked that the opposition has demanded the no confidence motion should be tabled immediately which was delayed due to the OIC meeting. Khan has asserted that the opposition will show even greater numbers than the required mark of 172 in the house.

"We are hoping that above 190 members will stand will the opposition. When that happens, Imran Khan will cease to hold the position of the Prime Minister," the PML-N leader added

When asked how the opposition will counter the Supreme Court's decision to not allow rebel PTI leaders from voting against Khan, Rana added that the PML-N is in touch with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (Q) parties in order to gain support when the no confidence motion is tabled. On being asked about the role of Pakistan army in this scenario, he added that the Pakistan army will act neutrally & as per the constitution.

No-trust motion against Imran Khan

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition has repeatedly exuded confidence that they will oust Khan. Moreover, Khan has warned the opposition that he would be more dangerous for them if ousted from power. He has also called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilise his support base or whatever is left of it. Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.