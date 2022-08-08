Pakistan: PML-N Leader Says Imran Khan's PTI’s Threats To Institutions 'doomed To Fail'

A top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Uzma Bukhari on Sunday stated that the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of the nation, Imran Khan, and his associates would have to surrender themselves before justice “as their threats to institutions were doomed to fail,” Radio Pakistan reported. In Islamabad, she told the media that Imran Khan should be held responsible for misappropriating donation money.

Further, the top PML-N leader claimed in reference to the ongoing investigation into the PTI's foreign financing allegation that Imran Khan has also fooled foreign Pakistanis "as he was caught red-handed" in using donation money to create havoc and disorder in the country.

Bukhari pleaded with the government to act quickly against Khan

According to the ANI report, Bukhari noted, “He must be ashamed of himself when his provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted American aid, including 34 keys of donated vehicles from the US ambassador in Pakistan the other day”.

In addition to this, Bukhari pleaded with the government to act quickly. The PML-N leader even highlighted that despite unrelated attempts, Imran Khan had failed to present evidence against Nawaz Sharif, the head of the party, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Imran Khan was charged with ruining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

On Sunday, Imran Khan was charged with ruining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the nation's economy in exchange for foreign funding, by Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. According to media reports, Aurangzeb accused Khan of ruining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in return for foreign funds that were utilised in the "Conspiracy Project" to destabilise democracy and the parliamentary system.

Aurangzeb, who was quoted by the Express Tribune, said, “A conspiracy project, launched by Imran Khan, was executed in the country through the foreign funds received by his party during different periods including 2008-13, 2013-18 and 2018-22".

According to the pledges to the foreign funders, Imran Khan also harmed the Pakistani economy by making the youth jobless and is to blame for the current financial chaos, according to Aurangzeb. She claimed that the PTI employees had to ask Imran Khan where the money should be used since "these were the milestones, delivery points, and commitments which Imran made to his funders in exchange for the foreign funding."

