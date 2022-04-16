Pakistan: PML-N Leader Slams Imran Khan For Ruckus In Punjab Assembly; 'Hitler's Disciple'

Amid Pakistan's political turmoil after former Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster, Pakistan's Punjab Assembly turned into a battleground on Saturday, when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers allegedly slapped the Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari when he arrived to chair the session. The Punjab Assembly session was convened in order to elect a Chief Minister.

Following the ruckus, the PML-N has slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the PTI leader is "hell-bent to create anarchy at all levels", and labelled Khan as 'Hitler's disciple'.

Several videos have emerged on the internet showing the PTI members manhandling the Speaker, and involving in fistfights with Opposition members. A video accessed by Republic TV shows that the lawmakers of the ruling party also threw "lotas" at Mazari and continued to attack him, push and shove him, and pull his hair despite the presence of the security guards. According to Samaa TV, after the physical abuse, Mazari was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms.

The Pakistan Punjab provincial Assembly session was scheduled to start at 11.30 am (local time). However, it was delayed due to the PTI members' abusive behaviour.

PML-N leader slams Imran Khan for ruckus in Assembly

After the shocking incident, the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) Secretary-General slammed Imran Khan for the ruckus in the Assembly. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Imran Niazi is hell bent to create anarchy at all levels. The display of vandalism, hooliganism & violence in Punjab Assembly by PTI & Q League MPAs to block election of Chief Minister is most condemnable. Imran is proving that he is Hitler’s disciple but will be stopped. (sic)"

On Saturday's Assembly session, the members were to elect a new Chief Minister of the province in Pakistan in adherence to a Lahore High Court order. Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) member Pervaiz Elahi and the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, are in the race for the post of CM after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar, who was nominated by ousted PM Imran Khan in 2018.

As Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion in Parliament, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan after winning the election with 174 votes. With the transfer of power in the neighbouring country barely even smoothed, the country continues to face economic and political turmoil with the imminent risk that Islamabad may default on its medium-term capacity to repay foreign debts, signalling an impending crisis, as reported by Friday Times.