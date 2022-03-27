Pakistan: PML-N Senator Says Imran Govt Has 'done Nothing, Unemployment Has Increased'

Amid the political turmoil in Pakistan, Nehal Hashmi, PML-N Senator and former adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Justice and Human Rights spoke to Republic Media Network on Sunday about the current situation in the neighbouring country. Hashmi revealed that the Imran Khan-led government has done 'nothing for common man' and highlighted that unemployment has thus increased in the country.

Nehal Hashmi said, "Perhaps, it is the ongoing future of all the democratic countries, where the opposition parties level allegations against the government for corruption and the government who used to level the same allegation against the Opposition parties. So, this is a general tendency in all the parliamentary-form of countries around the world.

"However, preferably, the present government in Pakistan has miserably failed to provide any relief to the common man. The market is gone high, unemployment has increased for various reasons," he added.

Imran Khan likely to resign from the post

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the third PM in the country's history to face a no-trust motion, and this has led to speculations about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally that he has called for, in Islamabad today, March 27. The question about his resignation came to the fore after the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister was renamed to 'Imran Khan'.

Amid the no-confidence motion, experts comment that Pakistan's political history is essentially one that has been frequently disrupted and easily opposed. At the time when the country's debt and liabilities have hit an unprecedented high at nearly Rs 51 trillion until December 2021, the Opposition jointly voiced a no-trust in the incumbent administration.

Deeming it the most 'corrupt government in Pakistan's history', prominent political parties filed the motion against PM Imran Khan, challenging the slim 155-member claim in the nation's Assembly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Hinting at low vision as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan recently warned that the ones planning to vote against him will risk their plans for their children. The Pakistan PM cursed his critics that 'no one will marry' their children if they attempt to oust his government.

Image: AP, Twitter/@mnehalhashmi