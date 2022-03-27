Pakistan: PML-N's Ihsaan Khan Confident Opposition Will Take Down Imran Khan Govt

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, on Sunday, spoke to the Republic Media Network amid the political unrest in the country as Imran Khan becomes the third PM in the nation's history to face a no-confidence motion. Speaking on the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan stated that even though these are unconfirmed reports, it is expected from PM Imran Khan to take an "unconstitutional route."

"I think these are unconfirmed reports. But it is expected from Imran Khan to take an unconstitutional route because he knows he has been delaying tactics for the no-confidence motion and he has been delaying the dates via the speaker of the assembly. The opposition is confident that we will take his government down," said Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan.

Earlier, the PML-N leader revealed that at least two dozen PTI parliamentarians have now thrown their weight behind Pakistan's opposition factions, thereby indicating that the incumbent Imran Khan-led administration has lost the majority. He said, "Over two dozen PTI supporters and MPs have shown their support to the opposition, which means that the government has lost majority. Imran Khan is now using different tactics to delay the no-confidence motion, but they will all fail eventually."

PM Imran Khan expected to resign from post

Amid the looming no-confidence motion over Imran Khan, speculations have arisen regarding his resignation from the post at a PTI rally he has called for in Islamabad today. The question about his resignation came to the fore after the official YouTube channel of the Pakistan Prime Minister was renamed to 'Imran Khan'.

Amid the no-confidence vote , several experts have remarked that Pakistan's political history is essentially one that has been frequently disrupted and easily opposed. At the time when the country's debt and liabilities have hit an unprecedented high at nearly Rs 51 trillion until December 2021, the Opposition jointly voiced a no-trust in the incumbent administration. Prominent political parties filed the motion against PM Imran Khan challenging the slim 155-member claim in the nation's Assembly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Pakistan PM had then recently warned that the ones planning to vote against him will risk their plans for their children. He cursed his critics that 'no one will marry' their children if they attempt to oust his government.