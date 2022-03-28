Pakistan: PML-Q's Tariq Cheema Resigns As Federal Minister As Party Supports Imran Khan

After Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) announced its decision to support Prime Minister Imran Khan who will face a no-confidence vote, party leader and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned from his position, Geo News reported. However, Cheema has not resigned as a member of the National Assembly. Another PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, who is part of the federal cabinet, has not resigned yet.

"It is with deep regret that I am constrained to tender my resignation as Minister for Housing and Works with immediate effect due to the inability of the government to bring stability to the democratic institutions and resolve serious governance issues in the provinces," Cheema said in his resignation letter.

PML-Q decided to support Imran Khan in the no-trust voting in the National Assembly after entering a settlement. Reportedly, the ruling PTI will support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the candidate for Punjab province's chief minister. The current CM Usman Bazdar has been asked to put his papers.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Chief Ministerial candidate. PML-Q announces support to PM in a no-confidence motion," Special Assistance to the PM on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف چوہدری پرویز الہی کو وزیراعلی کے کینیڈیٹ کے طور پر سپورٹ کریں گے۔ ق لیگ نے وزیراعظم کی عدم اعتماد میں حمایت کا اعلان کر دیا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 28, 2022

The statement comes after Imran Khan met Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at his Banigala residence as the National Assembly (NA) approved to table a no-confidence motion against him.

The no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly on Monday. After 16 MNAs supported the motion, it was accepted by the speaker. The house now has seven days to pass the no-confidence motion and has been adjourned till March 31. The Assembly will debate for 3 days and voting will take place on April 4.

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Imran. The majority mark in the NA is 172. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member House, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. Several of PTI's allies, coupled with rebel MNAs have decided to vote against Khan.

Image: Facebook-CH Tariq Basheer Cheema