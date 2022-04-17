Pakistan PM's Son Hamza Shahbaz Becomes CM Of Punjab, Orders Probe On Assembly Violence

In the midst of violence during the Assembly session, on Saturday, Hamza Shahbaz, who is the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-(N) and son of the new Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Punjab in Pakistan. Hamza Shahbaz was elected with 197 votes, while Pervaiz Elahi, his opponent received 0 votes because his party and the PTI boycotted the election. He is the third member of his family to be elected to the position of Punjab Chief Minister. His father, Shehbaz Sharif, who is now Prime Minister, and his uncle, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, both held the position previously.

Three Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Punjab Assembly were arrested on Saturday for assaulting Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, as the party boycotted the session to elect a new chief minister, despite that Hamza was elected as the CM of Punjab. As Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari arrived to head the session for the election of the Chief Minister, PTI MPs hurled "lotas (round vessels)" at him. Despite the presence of security officers, legislators from the ruling party threw the vessels at Mazari, who was then escorted by Sergeant-at-Arms, according to Samaa TV.

Hamza Shahbaz orders investigation into the province Assembly riot

After the violence, Hamza Shahbaz stated his intention to hold an investigation into the province Assembly riot on Saturday, in which PTI MPs attacked the deputy speaker. Punjab CM Shahbaz remarked on Saturday, April 16, in his first-floor speech after taking office that they will also conduct an investigation into what occurred in the assembly and those found accountable will face consequences. He claimed that it was not a good custom for police to enter the Assembly. But, he praised the police for their efforts in resolving the crisis, according to ARY News.

He stated that he is the son of Shehbaz Sharif, and that he is here to serve the country. He further stated that his uncle Nawaz Sharif and his father Shehbaz Sharif have been extremely helpful to him and he also appreciates his party's leadership's faith in its members.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @Hamza Shahbaz Sharif/Facebook