Pakistan PM's Special Advisor Attacked With Eggs & Ink; Says 'I Am Imran Khan's Soldier'

In a moment of embarrassment for Pakistan's (PTI) government, Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant Shahbaz Gill was attacked with eggs and ink at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday. Reports suggest that members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) threw two eggs and black ink at Gill as he walked inside the court premises.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Shahbaz said, "They are throwing the ink of their own corrupt actions. This is hooliganism. We will not hit 10 slaps in return for one, nor will we curse them in return for their curses. We are Imran Khan's followers, we will not take revenge, we will instead respond politically." READ | Pakistan Senate breaks into ruckus after Chinese 'spy-cameras' found in polling booths

An hour before the incident took place, Gill took to Twitter suggesting that he had learned of a deliberate assault on him. "I will be appearing before the honourable judges at the Lahore High Court at 2 pm today. My journalist has friends who found out that PML-N's gangster group was preparing to attack me. I am Imran Khan's soldier. I will come to the court as I am not afraid of you. I believe in politics, not in bullying like you," he tweeted.

Gill remained unhurt, however, a few drops of the ink landed on his face and palms.

Chinese 'spy-cameras' found in Parliament's polling booths

The incident comes just days after a massive ruckus broke out at Pakistan's upper house of Parliament after Opposition lawmakers found six spy-cameras at polling booths hours before casting votes for the Chairman post.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Dr. Musadik Masood Malik landed upon the secret 'Chinese' cameras placed right over the polling booths stirring another controversy in the already contentious elections for the Senate Chairman.

Taking to Twitter, the two shared photographic evidence from the incident which showed how the pinhole cameras were installed inside the booth along with tiny ones hidden inside the screws of the doors.

Following the shocking discovery, the house broke into an uproar with the voting process being disrupted. The session was later adjourned till 3 PM. The secret ballot was to be held on March 12 to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate.