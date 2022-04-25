Pakistan PM's Statement Indicative Of Army Still Running Country's Kashmir Policy: Report

A recent statement made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has indicated that their armed forces control the country's Kashmir policy, ANI reported, citing Baltimore Post-Examiner. Shehbaz Sharif raked up the issue of Kashmir again as he said that Pakistan seeks "good ties" with India. However, he added that peace between the two countries is not possible until the "Kashmir dispute is resolved." The statement of Shehbaz Sharif is reportedly seen as a way to make an impression in front of Pakistan military generals and run a smooth government.

It is pertinent to note here that the Kashmir issue has been a matter of dispute between India and Pakistan when princely states were divided and the ruler and the people of Jammu and Kashmir stated that they want to remain with India. As per the ANI report, Pakistan has been making use of Madrasas to revive terrorism in India. Presently, more than 40,000 Madrasas produce terrorists each year and none of the country's analysts expect it to change anytime soon as it is considered a way to maintain the army's strategic depth in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Indian Minister says talks with Pakistan possible only when 'there are no sounds of guns'

India on the other hand always maintained that they want normal ties with Pakistan. In the Ministry of External Affairs annual report 2021-22, it is stated that India wants "normal relations" with all its neighbours, including Pakistan. According to the MEA report, India has always maintained that bilateral issues need to be addressed peacefully in an "environment free from terror, hostility and violence," as per ANI. The MEA report further mentioned that the onus for relations between Pakistan and India lies on Pakistan as it continues to 'sponsor cross border terrorism against India' and gets engaged in 'fabricated propaganda' to vilify India.

On March 27, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that the talks between India and Pakistan are possible only when "there are no sounds of guns and bullets." He made the remarks in response to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's call on the BJP to hold talks with Pakistan. It is pertinent to note here that the ties between India and Pakistan have become strained after the Uri terror attack by Pakistan based terrorists in September 2016.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/@MianShehbazSharif/Facebook)