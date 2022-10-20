Pakistan Police Arrests 6 Donkeys For Helping Timber Mafia After Accused Man Escapes

Donkeys seem to live comfortably all around the world, unbothered and oblivious to human concerns and crimes. However, this isn’t the case for six donkeys in Pakistan, who have been taken into police custody for “facilitating” the country’s timber mafia operatives.

According to a report by Urdu News, six donkeys were taken to the police station in the Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the smuggling of timber. While the man accused of the crime managed to escape, the local administration was able to catch hold of the donkeys.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when forest officials and the district administration, at the behest of the Assistant Commissioner, arrived at Darosh Gol to catch hold of smugglers. However, the suspects, who were woodcutters, managed to escape, leaving behind three donkeys that had no clue of the intricacies of Pakistan’s law enforcement.

Donkeys to be presented in court for allegedly facilitating timber smuggling

"Even on Tuesday night, we received information that wooden sleepers were being loaded on donkeys and being smuggled to other villages,” Assistant Commissioner Darosh Tauseefullah said. "As soon as we arrived, the accused fled into the forest, but the donkeys with them were taken into custody. Timber mafia operatives use donkeys to transport timber in storm drains."

The ill-fated donkeys were then taken into custody and moved to the police station. They will now be presented in court by the forest department, according to Taseefullah. “Forest department has been instructed to present 6 donkeys in court,” he revealed. However, this case isn’t a one-of-a-kind incident in Pakistan. In 2020, a donkey was taken under arrest by Pakistan police for allegedly “participating” in gambling. The FIR of the case mentioned the names of eight accused, including the name of the animal, Samaa TV reported.